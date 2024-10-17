NDA Rallies for a Viksit Bharat: PM Modi's Strategic Meeting in Chandigarh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting with NDA Chief and Deputy Chief Ministers in Chandigarh to advance national development. Discussions focused on enhancing good governance and empowering marginalized communities, alongside commemorating key national events. The event was attended by prominent NDA leaders, targeting a collective vision for a Viksit Bharat.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a strategic move to bolster the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) objectives, convened a meeting with Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers in Chandigarh, aiming to advance the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' or developed India, as envisaged by Modi. The gathering emphasized the importance of good governance and uplifting the marginalized sectors of society.
During the meeting, issues of national development were thoroughly discussed, alongside the celebration of 'Sanvidhan Ka Amrut Mahotsav' and reflecting on the upcoming 50th anniversary of the so-called 'attempt to murder democracy.' Leaders present underscored their commitment to national progress while strengthening their service towards the poor, farmers, women, and youth.
High-profile attendees included Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and various Chief Ministers from NDA-governed states. The presence of 13 Chief Ministers and 16 Deputy Chief Ministers highlighted the alliance's resolve in addressing pivotal national issues and their unified approach toward a prosperous national future.
