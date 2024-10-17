Supermoon Lights Up Night Sky, Enthralls Enthusiasts Nationwide

The Supermoon captivated observers across the nation on Thursday, with Earth's natural satellite offering an extraordinary display. The full moon, in its closest position to Earth, showcased a spectacularly larger and brighter view, leaving skywatchers in awe. Astronomy enthusiasts eagerly set up telescopes and cameras to document the captivating spectacle.

This event coincided with Sharad Poornima, a Hindu festival celebrated in the month of Ashwin. According to NASA, a Supermoon occurs when the full moon aligns with the moon's closest orbital position to Earth, known as perigee.

Throughout its 27-day orbit, the moon reaches perigee, roughly 363,300 km from Earth. Although the term 'Supermoon' lacks official astronomical recognition, it typically describes a full moon at least 90 percent of perigee. Supermoons, occurring three to four times annually in consecutive fashion, appear up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than the faintest moon when farthest from Earth, NASA clarified.

This phenomenon also brings higher tides due to the moon's proximity to Earth, adding to its intrigue for both casual skywatchers and seasoned astronomers. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)