Bihar's Liquor Ban Under Scrutiny: Hooch Tragedy Sparks Political Outrage
The recent Bihar hooch tragedy claiming 25 lives has intensified scrutiny on the state's liquor ban enforcement as opposition leaders criticize its ineffectiveness, urging accountability from the government, which claims prompt action.
The Bihar government is under intense scrutiny following a devastating hooch tragedy that resulted in 25 fatalities. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi asserted that the culprits were swiftly apprehended, emphasizing the state's decisive action.
Participating in the Haryana Chief Minister's swearing-in ceremony, Manjhi referred to remarks by Bihar DGP Alok Raj, confirming arrests and ongoing investigations in Siwan and Saran, where spurious liquor led to tragedies.
Opposition leaders, including Jan Suraj Party's Prashant Kishor and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, criticized the ineffective liquor ban, alleging it exists only in records, questioning the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar amidst rising insecurity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
