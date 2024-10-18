Left Menu

Court Acquits Trio Charged Under MCOCA Due to Procedural Flaws

Delhi's Karkardooma Court has acquitted three brothers, charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), citing invalid procedural sanctions. The judgement highlighted discrepancies in the registration and prosecution processes, ultimately finding no satisfactory evidence of organized crime activities against the accused.

In a significant legal development, Delhi's Karkardooma Court has exonerated three brothers who faced allegations of orchestrating organized crime under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The court, in its detailed judgment, criticized the procedural missteps taken during the case registration and prosecution phases.

Presiding over the trial, Special Judge Pulastya Pramachala underscored that the foundational sanctions provided for initiating the case were issued 'without due application of mind.' The court made it clear that the procedural lapses rendered the registration of the First Information Report (FIR) and subsequent investigations invalid.

The ruling brought into question the validity of the evidence, including the confessions, since they were contingent on an improperly sanctioned case. With a critical eye, the court disassembled the prosecution's arguments, citing their failure to fulfill the essential conditions required to convict the accused under MCOCA.

