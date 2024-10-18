India-Mexico: Forging Future Collaborations
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urges Mexican firms to engage with startups and academic institutions in India. Speaking at the Tech Leaders Roundtable in Guadalajara, she emphasized potential collaborations in technology and business. Sitharaman highlighted the opportunities for India and Mexico to jointly explore industry advancements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 10:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called on Mexican companies to tap into India's burgeoning startup ecosystem and academic institutions, capitalizing on the country's business-friendly environment.
Addressing the Tech Leaders Roundtable at the Chamber of Commerce in Guadalajara, Sitharaman underscored the mutual opportunities available to India and Mexico, driven by similar economic challenges and aspirations.
Furthermore, she highlighted Mexico's nearshoring success and proposed collaborative ventures in AI health, agriculture, and sustainable cities as potential areas for bilateral cooperation and development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
