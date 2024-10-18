Left Menu

India-Mexico: Forging Future Collaborations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urges Mexican firms to engage with startups and academic institutions in India. Speaking at the Tech Leaders Roundtable in Guadalajara, she emphasized potential collaborations in technology and business. Sitharaman highlighted the opportunities for India and Mexico to jointly explore industry advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 10:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called on Mexican companies to tap into India's burgeoning startup ecosystem and academic institutions, capitalizing on the country's business-friendly environment.

Addressing the Tech Leaders Roundtable at the Chamber of Commerce in Guadalajara, Sitharaman underscored the mutual opportunities available to India and Mexico, driven by similar economic challenges and aspirations.

Furthermore, she highlighted Mexico's nearshoring success and proposed collaborative ventures in AI health, agriculture, and sustainable cities as potential areas for bilateral cooperation and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024