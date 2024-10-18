Left Menu

Brett Banner and Philip Crump Appointed to NZ On Air Board

Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith welcomes two experienced media professionals to the NZ On Air Board, emphasizing their strong commercial and media expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 18-10-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 12:14 IST
Brett Banner and Philip Crump Appointed to NZ On Air Board
“I am delighted to appoint two members who bring such fantastic media skills and experience," Goldsmith said. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith has announced the appointments of Brett Banner and Philip Crump to the NZ On Air Board, praising their extensive skills and experience in the media and commercial sectors.

“I am delighted to appoint two members who bring such fantastic media skills and experience," Goldsmith said.

Brett Banner joins the board with a strong commercial and accounting background, having previously served as an independent member of the NZ On Air Audit and Risk Committee. His deep understanding of NZ On Air’s operations and financial oversight will be a valuable asset to the board.

Philip Crump brings considerable media expertise to the role, having recently served as an editor for Newstalk ZB Plus. His legal background, combined with a strong understanding of commercial contracts, financing, and the broadcasting industry, further strengthens the board’s expertise.

Minister Goldsmith also acknowledged John McCay, an outgoing board member, thanking him for his service to NZ On Air as his term concludes.

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024