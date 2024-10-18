Brett Banner and Philip Crump Appointed to NZ On Air Board

Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith has announced the appointments of Brett Banner and Philip Crump to the NZ On Air Board, praising their extensive skills and experience in the media and commercial sectors.

“I am delighted to appoint two members who bring such fantastic media skills and experience," Goldsmith said.

Brett Banner joins the board with a strong commercial and accounting background, having previously served as an independent member of the NZ On Air Audit and Risk Committee. His deep understanding of NZ On Air’s operations and financial oversight will be a valuable asset to the board.

Philip Crump brings considerable media expertise to the role, having recently served as an editor for Newstalk ZB Plus. His legal background, combined with a strong understanding of commercial contracts, financing, and the broadcasting industry, further strengthens the board’s expertise.

Minister Goldsmith also acknowledged John McCay, an outgoing board member, thanking him for his service to NZ On Air as his term concludes.