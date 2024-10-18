Mumbai Police Investigate Extortion Threats Against Salman Khan

The Worli Police have launched an investigation following an extortion demand targeting Bollywood actor Salman Khan. A WhatsApp message received by the Mumbai Traffic Police threatened Khan's life unless Rs 5 crore was paid, purportedly to end his feud with Lawrence Bishnoi.

The sender alleged ties with the Bishnoi gang and warned of severe consequences if the ransom was not met, referencing the recent killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Police swiftly issued a look-out circular for Shiv Kumar Gautam and Zeeshan Akhtar, linked to Siddique's murder and believed to be considering fleeing to Nepal.

Authorities have intensified border and airport security while actively searching for suspects. With four individuals already detained by the Crime Branch, three others remain elusive. Siddique, a former Maharashtra Minister, succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained outside his office on October 12.

