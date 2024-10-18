Supreme Court Dismisses Habeas Corpus Petition Against Isha Yoga Centre

The Supreme Court has closed the habeas corpus petition filed by a father, who alleged his daughters were being held at the Isha Yoga Centre. The father claimed they were being brainwashed at the center run by spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev. A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and including Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, decided the women are residing at the ashram voluntarily.

The court concluded there was no need for further directions as the habeas corpus petition's objective was fulfilled. Since both daughters are adults, the apex court noted, the purpose of the petition to ensure their freedom was already addressed. The Supreme Court had previously stayed actions by Tamil Nadu police, initiated under Madras High Court's orders against the center.

During the proceedings, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Isha Foundation, objected to the directives for police inquiry into the ashram. Advocate Siddharth Luthra pointed out some regulatory non-compliances identified during a police visit. The court stressed the importance of internal complaint committees, particularly in institutions with women and minors, but clarified that the petition's closure will not impact other regulatory compliance measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)