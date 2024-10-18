TRU Capital Expands Team with Key Appointment: Vinit Sarawgi Joins as Co-Founder and Investment Manager
TRU Capital, under the TRU Realty group, has welcomed Vinit Sarawgi as Co-Founder and Investment Manager. With Sarawgi's extensive experience in financial services and consulting, the fund looks to enhance its investment strategies within the real estate sector, focusing on high-growth areas in Mumbai and Pune.
- Country:
- India
In an exciting development, TRU Capital, part of the TRU Realty group founded by Sujay Kalele, has announced the appointment of Vinit Sarawgi as Co-Founder and Investment Manager. Sarawgi's presence is expected to enhance the firm's strategic approach, utilizing his 25 years of expertise in finance and consulting.
Dedicated to crafting a diversified portfolio, TRU Capital focuses on delivering superior, risk-adjusted returns. The fund targets real estate segments across high-growth regions like the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune Metropolitan Region, tapping into both residential and commercial opportunities.
Sujay Kalele expresses optimism about Sarawgi's impact, citing shared values such as transparency and integrity as key differentiators. Sarawgi looks forward to leveraging his experience in finance to maximize investor returns and maintain a client-centered approach.
