Tragic Turn at Agricultural Camp: Esteemed Farmer Passes Away

In an unforeseen tragedy, 65-year-old Jai Prakash Yadav, a respected farmer from Sariyav village, passed away during an agricultural training session. The incident occurred on Friday, as Yadav was sharing his valuable insights and experiences with fellow agriculturists at the event organized by the Horticulture Department in Ballia.

The exact cause of Yadav's sudden collapse is still unclear, prompting an investigation by local authorities. Ballia's Chief Development Officer Ojaswi Raj reported that Yadav was hospitalized immediately but was pronounced dead upon arrival. As a retired teacher and progressive farmer, Yadav was a valued member of the agricultural community.

The tragic event has cast a shadow over the three-day training camp, which aimed to advance farming techniques and knowledge. Police have taken custody of the body, and further investigation into the circumstances surrounding Yadav's untimely death continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)