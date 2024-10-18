Left Menu

Tragic Turn at Agricultural Camp: Esteemed Farmer Passes Away

A 65-year-old respected farmer, Jai Prakash Yadav, unexpectedly died while speaking at an agricultural training camp in Ballia. The cause of death is unconfirmed, and an investigation is underway. The event was organized by the Horticulture Department, drawing the agricultural community to share expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:43 IST
Tragic Turn at Agricultural Camp: Esteemed Farmer Passes Away
farmer
  • Country:
  • India

In an unforeseen tragedy, 65-year-old Jai Prakash Yadav, a respected farmer from Sariyav village, passed away during an agricultural training session. The incident occurred on Friday, as Yadav was sharing his valuable insights and experiences with fellow agriculturists at the event organized by the Horticulture Department in Ballia.

The exact cause of Yadav's sudden collapse is still unclear, prompting an investigation by local authorities. Ballia's Chief Development Officer Ojaswi Raj reported that Yadav was hospitalized immediately but was pronounced dead upon arrival. As a retired teacher and progressive farmer, Yadav was a valued member of the agricultural community.

The tragic event has cast a shadow over the three-day training camp, which aimed to advance farming techniques and knowledge. Police have taken custody of the body, and further investigation into the circumstances surrounding Yadav's untimely death continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024