Tech Stocks Propel Nascent Growth as Netflix Surges
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose, buoyed by technology stocks and Netflix's impressive subscriber growth, while CVS shares slumped after a leadership change. The Dow dipped, primarily due to American Express missing earnings expectations. Financial earnings and economic data have kept the market upbeat, though concerns lurk over stock valuations.
The S&P 500 and the technology-oriented Nasdaq bolstered their standings on Friday, with substantial contributions from technology stocks and Netflix's strong performance, which exceeded Wall Street's subscriber growth projections. The streaming giant's shares surged 9.8% to a record high, backed by expectations of sustained growth.
This momentum helped Communication Services outpace other sectors in the S&P 500, monitoring a 1.3% uptick. Meanwhile, the Energy and Consumer Staples sectors faced downward pressures, primarily due to SLB and Procter & Gamble's underwhelming results, which saw declines of 2.4% and 0.8%, respectively.
Amid these movements, Netflix's gains contrasted with the dip in Dow Jones Industrial Average by 0.25%, dragged down by American Express's disappointing earnings. Nonetheless, positive earnings from financial firms and robust economic data promise a sixth consecutive week of market gains, despite looming concerns over high stock valuations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI Investment Drives S&P 500 as Tech Giants Set to Report Earnings
Banks Propel S&P 500 and Dow to New Heights Despite Tesla Setback
American Express India Enhances Platinum Card Benefits for Premium Lifestyle Experience
American Express India Unveils New Platinum Card Perks
Market Resilience: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Rebound Amid Key Economic Data