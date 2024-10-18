Left Menu

Honoring Heroes: Amit Shah to Pay Tribute on Police Commemoration Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will honor police personnel who died in service on Police Commemoration Day at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi. This day commemorates the valiant efforts of police since 1959, including those who died in the ambush at Hot Springs, Ladakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:11 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to honor police personnel who have laid down their lives in service to the nation on Police Commemoration Day, October 21, at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi. Shah will pay tribute and address the assembly, reflecting on the sacrifices and challenges faced by the police force.

Police Commemoration Day is marked across the country, with the main event traditionally presided over by the Union Home Minister. A joint parade of Central Armed Police Forces and Delhi Police will be conducted, commemorating the loss of ten valiant policemen ambushed by Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh, in 1959.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the National Police Memorial to the nation in 2018, acknowledging the critical sacrifices of police personnel. The memorial, featuring the central sculpture, the 'Wall of Valour,' and a museum, stands as a testament to the bravery, unity, and commitment of the police force in safeguarding national integrity.

The 30-foot-high granite sculpture represents strength, resilience, and the selfless service of police personnel. The 'Wall of Valour' engraves the names of those who sacrificed their lives since Independence. The memorial is open to the public, excluding Mondays, with regular band displays and parades organized by Central Armed Police Forces every weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

