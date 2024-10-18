Farmers Stand Firm: Rail Blockade Over Paddy Procurement Delays

In a significant protest, farmers blocked the tracks at Sultanpurlodhi Railway Station halting the Jammu-bound Somnath Express for nearly 90 minutes. Their demonstration was against the delayed procurement of paddy, according to local reports.

The blockade concluded after district officials assured the agitating farmers of accelerated paddy lifting, as reported by Superintendent of Police Sarabjit Singh Rai. The train resumed its journey, albeit delayed, reaching Kapurthala much later than its scheduled time, noted Station Master Vipin Kumar.

The protest movement, led by Kissan Labour Sangharsh Committee District president Sarwan Singh, raises concerns that farmers are compelled to sell their produce for less than the minimum price due to procurement delays and insufficient storage. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha echoed these grievances, condemning the brief detention of protesting farmers heading to Chandigarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)