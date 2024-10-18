Left Menu

Farmers Stand Firm: Rail Blockade Over Paddy Procurement Delays

Farmers blocked the Jammu-bound Somnath Express at Sultanpurlodhi, protesting delayed paddy procurement. They dispersed after district assurance of expedited lifting. Amid selling issues and storage shortages, farmer groups, including the Kissan Labour Sangharsh Committee and Samyukta Kisan Morcha, demand reforms. Talks are set with the Punjab government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kapurthala | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:16 IST
Farmers Stand Firm: Rail Blockade Over Paddy Procurement Delays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant protest, farmers blocked the tracks at Sultanpurlodhi Railway Station halting the Jammu-bound Somnath Express for nearly 90 minutes. Their demonstration was against the delayed procurement of paddy, according to local reports.

The blockade concluded after district officials assured the agitating farmers of accelerated paddy lifting, as reported by Superintendent of Police Sarabjit Singh Rai. The train resumed its journey, albeit delayed, reaching Kapurthala much later than its scheduled time, noted Station Master Vipin Kumar.

The protest movement, led by Kissan Labour Sangharsh Committee District president Sarwan Singh, raises concerns that farmers are compelled to sell their produce for less than the minimum price due to procurement delays and insufficient storage. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha echoed these grievances, condemning the brief detention of protesting farmers heading to Chandigarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024