Biden's Clean Energy Sprint: A Race Against Time for Climate Legacy

Biden administration officials are tirelessly working to cement a clean energy legacy before President Joe Biden's term concludes. Massive financial investments and project approvals are underway, targeting a lasting reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and establishing renewable energy permanence.

Former President Donald Trump has signaled a rollback of these initiatives if re-elected, pledging to halt offshore wind projects and redirect unspent climate funds. The urgency is underscored by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who calls such reversals 'political malpractice.'

Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats remain staunch in supporting Biden's climate goals. With substantial federal backing available through laws like the Inflation Reduction Act, the push is on to ensure the clean energy transition endures beyond the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)