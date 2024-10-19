Mystery Black Balls Disrupt Sydney's Iconic Beaches

Sydney's iconic beaches were reopened to swimmers on Saturday following a mass cleanup operation to clear thousands of mysterious black pollution balls that had washed ashore.

Authorities revealed that the balls, chemically similar to compounds found in cosmetics and cleaning products, were initially feared to be toxic. However, health assessments have determined they present no danger when left undisturbed on the sand, though caution is advised.

The Environment Protection Authority continues to investigate the origin of these balls, which first appeared across eight beaches, including Bondi, causing widespread concern and temporary closures earlier in the week.

