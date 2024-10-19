Maharashtra Politics: Seat-Sharing Talks Intensify Amidst Leadership Dynamics

In the heated political landscape of Maharashtra, the recent discussions on seat-sharing arrangements have spotlighted the intricate dynamics among party leaders. Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole addressed media statements made by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut regarding leadership control, emphasizing that such matters should remain internal concerns for the parties involved.

Patole delineated the political hierarchy, citing Uddhav Thackeray under Sanjay Raut's leadership, while expressing allegiance to Congress figures like Malikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. He noted that key leaders like Sharad Pawar are influencing the seat-sharing committee, even if they are not directly participating in meetings.

The discussions have intensified with a meeting at Matoshree involving key political figures. Sanjay Raut confirmed ongoing negotiations with Congress election in-charge Ramesh Chennithala present. As the assembly elections on November 20 approach, these talks are pivotal for the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance as they strive for consensus.

(With inputs from agencies.)