Fresh Tensions Arise: IED Blast and Mass Naxal Casualties in Chhattisgarh

A major IED blast targeted an ITBP patrolling team in Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh, on Saturday, injuring two officers, as announced by IG Bastar P Sundarraj. This incident underscores escalating tensions due to Naxal activities in the region.

On the preceding Friday, Chhattisgarh's Dantewada police confirmed that security forces gunned down at least 38 Naxal cadres in an encounter within the dense forest of Abujhmad, near the border of Dantewada and Narayanpur. The operation signifies a significant confrontation between security forces and Naxals.

According to police statements, the deceased Naxals collectively carried a bounty of Rs 2.62 crore. Of the 38 eliminated, the bodies of 31 have been recovered, with 29 handed over to relatives. All 38 Naxals were identified, highlighting the impact of security operations in the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)