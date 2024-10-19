Left Menu

Fresh Tensions Arise: IED Blast and Mass Naxal Casualties in Chhattisgarh

A recent IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district injured two ITBP officers, marking intensified Naxal activities. Meanwhile, police report confirms the elimination of 38 Naxals in a Dantewada forest encounter, underscoring ongoing conflicts between security forces and Naxal groups. This raises concerns about security and stability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 14:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major IED blast targeted an ITBP patrolling team in Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh, on Saturday, injuring two officers, as announced by IG Bastar P Sundarraj. This incident underscores escalating tensions due to Naxal activities in the region.

On the preceding Friday, Chhattisgarh's Dantewada police confirmed that security forces gunned down at least 38 Naxal cadres in an encounter within the dense forest of Abujhmad, near the border of Dantewada and Narayanpur. The operation signifies a significant confrontation between security forces and Naxals.

According to police statements, the deceased Naxals collectively carried a bounty of Rs 2.62 crore. Of the 38 eliminated, the bodies of 31 have been recovered, with 29 handed over to relatives. All 38 Naxals were identified, highlighting the impact of security operations in the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

