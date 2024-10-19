INDIA Bloc Unites for Jharkhand Elections: Soren's Strategic Move
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that the INDIA bloc will contest the upcoming state Assembly polls together. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress will jointly contest 70 out of 81 seats. Former BJP leaders have joined JMM, adding strength to Soren's alliance.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren declared on Saturday that the INDIA bloc will collectively contest the upcoming state Assembly elections. Soren specified that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress are set to seize 70 out of the 81 assembly seats, while discussions are ongoing with other bloc parties for the remaining seats.
During a press briefing, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Congress's Jharkhand incharge, was also present. "The INDIA bloc is united for the elections," stated Soren, emphasizing that detailed strategies for the remaining seats would follow. In the 2019 elections, the UPA alliance, which included JMM, Congress, and RJD, secured a victory with 47 seats.
Congress leader Banna Gupta expressed confidence in the alliance's seamless operation and anticipated continued governance under Hemant Soren's leadership. He noted, "The INDIA Alliance functions smoothly. We assure the people that they will again favor the ruling coalition." The polls will be conducted in two phases this November, with vote counting on November 23. Notably, former BJP MLA Kedar Hajra and ex-MLA Umakant Rajak recently joined JMM, boosting the alliance's momentum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
