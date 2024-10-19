Cuba in Darkness: Nation Faces Second Blackout After Grid Collapse
Cuba's electrical grid collapsed for the second time, plunging the nation into a blackout. This follows an earlier failure caused by a large power plant's malfunction, affecting over 10 million citizens. Challenges include deteriorating infrastructure, fuel shortages, and reduced fuel deliveries from key allies.
Cuba, once again facing severe infrastructure challenges, experienced a nationwide blackout early Saturday, state-run media reported. The disruption occurred mere hours after efforts to restore service following a previous collapse started to show promise. CubaDebate confirmed the grid's complete disconnection at 6:15 AM.
The collapse initially began on Friday, triggered by a failure at one of the island's major power plants, leaving over 10 million citizens without electricity. The government, already struggling with supply issues, had reduced its workforce and canceled school sessions to conserve fuel.
The underlying causes include deteriorating infrastructure and a notable cut in fuel supplies due to reduced exports from allies like Venezuela and Russia. The island's attempts to acquire fuel are further complicated by the ongoing U.S. embargo and sanctions. On Friday, the U.S. denied involvement in the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
