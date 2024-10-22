Adani Green Energy Surges with Decarbonisation Milestones

Adani Green Energy Solutions has announced a substantial 39% increase in its consolidated net profit, rising to Rs 515 crore for the September quarter, buoyed by heightened revenues.

In a recent BSE filing, the company highlighted that its total income surged to Rs 3,376 crore, a significant jump from Rs 2,589 crore during the same period last year.

CEO Amit Singh emphasized the company's commitment to decarbonizing industries, revealing plans to expand Commercial & Industrial exposure and setting ambitious targets for renewable capacity by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)