Adani Green Energy Surges with Decarbonisation Milestones
Adani Green Energy Solutions reported a 39% rise in profits for the September quarter, reaching Rs 515 crore. This growth was driven by operational efficiency and significant capacity additions. The firm is expanding into the Commercial & Industrial sector, aiming for a 2030 target of 50 GW renewable capacity.
Adani Green Energy Solutions has announced a substantial 39% increase in its consolidated net profit, rising to Rs 515 crore for the September quarter, buoyed by heightened revenues.
In a recent BSE filing, the company highlighted that its total income surged to Rs 3,376 crore, a significant jump from Rs 2,589 crore during the same period last year.
CEO Amit Singh emphasized the company's commitment to decarbonizing industries, revealing plans to expand Commercial & Industrial exposure and setting ambitious targets for renewable capacity by 2030.
