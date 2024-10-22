Left Menu

Adani Green Energy Surges with Decarbonisation Milestones

Adani Green Energy Solutions reported a 39% rise in profits for the September quarter, reaching Rs 515 crore. This growth was driven by operational efficiency and significant capacity additions. The firm is expanding into the Commercial & Industrial sector, aiming for a 2030 target of 50 GW renewable capacity.

Updated: 22-10-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:38 IST
Adani Energy Solutions Limited (Image: X/@AdaniEnergySol) Image Credit: ANI
Adani Green Energy Solutions has announced a substantial 39% increase in its consolidated net profit, rising to Rs 515 crore for the September quarter, buoyed by heightened revenues.

In a recent BSE filing, the company highlighted that its total income surged to Rs 3,376 crore, a significant jump from Rs 2,589 crore during the same period last year.

CEO Amit Singh emphasized the company's commitment to decarbonizing industries, revealing plans to expand Commercial & Industrial exposure and setting ambitious targets for renewable capacity by 2030.

