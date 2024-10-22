Wall Street Wobbles as Yields Climb and Earnings Roll In

U.S. stock index futures experienced a decline on Tuesday as surging Treasury yields applied pressure on rate-sensitive shares, coinciding with investors evaluating corporate sector resilience from recent earnings reports. Key players like General Motors and 3M posted impressive third-quarter outcomes, encouraging market optimism.

Despite the dip, investors are eagerly awaiting numerous earnings announcements, including those of Lockheed Martin, Baker Hughes, and Texas Instruments. Continued scrutiny of economic indicators and outcomes from the U.S. presidential election are expected to shape Federal Reserve policy choices, adding uncertainty to fiscal markets.

With analysts anticipating a robust Q3 earnings season that may usher in a soft landing for the economy, the coming weeks promise volatility. Positive developments in corporate earnings and economic data will be crucial for investors to navigate this turbulent period, eagerly deciphering signals from the Fed and fiscal policy changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)