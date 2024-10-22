Left Menu

Wall Street Wobbles as Yields Climb and Earnings Roll In

U.S. stock index futures fell amid increased Treasury yields, impacting rate-sensitive shares. General Motors and 3M reported strong Q3 results, while traders anticipate a potential rate cut. The next phase for markets includes corporate earnings reports and economic data assessment after a six-week rally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:45 IST
Wall Street Wobbles as Yields Climb and Earnings Roll In
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures experienced a decline on Tuesday as surging Treasury yields applied pressure on rate-sensitive shares, coinciding with investors evaluating corporate sector resilience from recent earnings reports. Key players like General Motors and 3M posted impressive third-quarter outcomes, encouraging market optimism.

Despite the dip, investors are eagerly awaiting numerous earnings announcements, including those of Lockheed Martin, Baker Hughes, and Texas Instruments. Continued scrutiny of economic indicators and outcomes from the U.S. presidential election are expected to shape Federal Reserve policy choices, adding uncertainty to fiscal markets.

With analysts anticipating a robust Q3 earnings season that may usher in a soft landing for the economy, the coming weeks promise volatility. Positive developments in corporate earnings and economic data will be crucial for investors to navigate this turbulent period, eagerly deciphering signals from the Fed and fiscal policy changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024