Massive Landslide Disrupts NHPC's Teesta-V Power Station Operations

The state-operated hydro power entity, NHPC, has reported significant disruptions at its Teesta-V Power Station in Sikkim due to a substantial landslide. The damages have been assessed at approximately Rs 327.67 crore.

Following a flash flood in October 2023, the 510 MW facility is non-functional and undergoing comprehensive restoration processes.

The power station, inaugurated in 2008, is a run-of-the-river scheme designed to leverage the hydro energy of the river Teesta. With capacities of 3x170 MW, it helps ensure peak power supply during the lean season.

