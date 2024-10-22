Left Menu

Massive Landslide Disrupts NHPC's Teesta-V Power Station Operations

NHPC's 510 MW Teesta-V Power Station in Sikkim has been affected by a major landslide, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs 327.67 crore. The station is currently inoperative and under restoration following an October 2023 flash flood. The landslide damage cost is being reported to insurance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:33 IST
Massive Landslide Disrupts NHPC's Teesta-V Power Station Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state-operated hydro power entity, NHPC, has reported significant disruptions at its Teesta-V Power Station in Sikkim due to a substantial landslide. The damages have been assessed at approximately Rs 327.67 crore.

Following a flash flood in October 2023, the 510 MW facility is non-functional and undergoing comprehensive restoration processes.

The power station, inaugurated in 2008, is a run-of-the-river scheme designed to leverage the hydro energy of the river Teesta. With capacities of 3x170 MW, it helps ensure peak power supply during the lean season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024