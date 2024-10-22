Massive Landslide Disrupts NHPC's Teesta-V Power Station Operations
NHPC's 510 MW Teesta-V Power Station in Sikkim has been affected by a major landslide, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs 327.67 crore. The station is currently inoperative and under restoration following an October 2023 flash flood. The landslide damage cost is being reported to insurance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:33 IST
- Country:
- India
The state-operated hydro power entity, NHPC, has reported significant disruptions at its Teesta-V Power Station in Sikkim due to a substantial landslide. The damages have been assessed at approximately Rs 327.67 crore.
Following a flash flood in October 2023, the 510 MW facility is non-functional and undergoing comprehensive restoration processes.
The power station, inaugurated in 2008, is a run-of-the-river scheme designed to leverage the hydro energy of the river Teesta. With capacities of 3x170 MW, it helps ensure peak power supply during the lean season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NHPC
- Teesta-V
- landslide
- hydro power
- Sikkim
- flash flood
- restoration
- energy loss
- insurance
- damages
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Petition Calls for Urgent Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir Statehood
Engineer Rashid Urges Delay in J&K Government Formation for Statehood Restoration
Kuki Students' Organisation Seeks Restoration of Churachandpur SSC Exam Venue
Memorial Park Inauguration Honoring Sikkim Soldiers
Call for Swift Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood