Crisis in Microfinance: Surge in NPAs Amid Borrower Over-Leverage

Microlenders are grappling with a 2.3% decrease in their loan portfolios this quarter, while non-performing assets have surged, according to a recent report.

Credit information company Crif High Mark has pointed out that microfinance institutions (MFIs), banks, and small finance banks are facing challenges due to borrower over-leveraging. Asset quality is deteriorating, with a notable rise in the number of borrowers holding over five active loans.

The first quarter of FY25 saw a sharp decline in loan disbursements, especially in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, leading to heightened delinquency rates. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Rajasthan also showed significant stress on asset quality, the report reveals.

