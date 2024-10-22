Left Menu

Delhi Launches Unprecedented Support for Disabled Citizens

The Delhi government, led by Social Welfare Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, has announced a new scheme to provide a monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to individuals with over 60 percent disability. This initiative aims to support approximately 9,500-10,000 specially abled individuals with high needs in the region.

In a groundbreaking move, the Delhi government has unveiled a monthly financial aid scheme providing Rs 5,000 to specially abled individuals with significant needs. This step, announced by Social Welfare Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, marks Delhi as a leader in disability support across the nation.

The scheme targets those with disabilities exceeding 60 percent, ensuring improved livelihoods for around 9,500-10,000 individuals in the capital. The decision was made during a Council of Ministers meeting, and the assistance will commence as soon as registration procedures are established within the coming month.

Delhi's government stands out with this initiative, as no other Indian state offers such substantial support. Currently, only Tamil Nadu provides a similar scheme with Rs 1,000 monthly aid. This new scheme elevates the existing pension program, which aids over 1.20 lakh people, thus setting a new precedent in the country.

