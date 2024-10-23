Left Menu

Waaree Energies IPO Sees Record-Breaking Subscription

Waaree Energies' IPO achieved an impressive 76.34 times subscription, driven by robust institutional interest. The Rs 4,321.44 crore offering saw significant demand across different investor categories. Funds will facilitate expanding their solar manufacturing facilities. The sale included a fresh equity issue and Offer For Sale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:21 IST
Waaree Energies IPO Sees Record-Breaking Subscription
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Waaree Energies Ltd's initial public offering marked a notable milestone as it achieved a 76.34 times subscription by the end of the share sale period on Wednesday, buoyed by strong interest from institutional investors.

According to NSE data, the IPO worth Rs 4,321.44 crore received 1,60,91,61,741 subscriptions against the 2,10,79,384 shares available. The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers was subscribed 208.63 times, while non-institutional and retail investors showed 62.48 and 10.79 times interest, respectively.

The IPO includes a fresh equity issue worth Rs 3,600 crore and an Offer For Sale valued at Rs 721.44 crore. Proceeds will be utilized to set up new solar manufacturing facilities in Odisha, enhancing Waaree Energies' market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024