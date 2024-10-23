Left Menu

BRICS Nations Unite for Financial Cooperation in Local Currencies

BRICS nations have agreed to enhance trade and financial settlements in local currencies, explore independent cross-border infrastructure, and establish a BRICS reinsurance company. The 16th BRICS Summit emphasized the creation of a new multilateral development bank and discussed expanding BRICS membership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kazan | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:52 IST
BRICS Nations Unite for Financial Cooperation in Local Currencies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

BRICS nations have reached a consensus to bolster trade and financial settlements using local currencies. This decision was made during the 16th BRICS Summit, as leaders mulled over the feasibility of crafting an independent cross-border settlement infrastructure, alongside the establishment of a BRICS reinsurance company.

The countries within the BRICS bloc also expressed collective commitment to developing the New Development Bank into a modern multilateral institution, with an objective to expand its membership further. The summit underscored the necessity of financial cooperation among member countries.

The assembled leaders acknowledged the advantages of faster, cost-effective, and transparent cross-border payment solutions. They encouraged using local currencies for transactions to minimize trade barriers, all while being non-binding and voluntary. BRICS nations also deliberated on enhancing correspondent banking networks and financial market infrastructure connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024