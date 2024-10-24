Left Menu

Diwali Diya Market Brightens Up Guwahati Amid Cultural Festivities

The diya market in Guwahati sees a festive surge as locals purchase oil lamps to celebrate Diwali and Kali Puja. Traders report a rise in prices, while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlights cultural events and launches missions to empower Assam's indigenous entrepreneurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 10:31 IST
Visuals from Guwahati market (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Diwali approaches, Guwahati's diya market is bustling with activity. Residents flock to purchase oil lamps, or diyas, an integral part of the festival of lights and Kali Puja. Traders like Dilip Das have brought various types of diyas from across Assam to meet demand.

Despite an increase in prices compared to the previous year, Das remains optimistic about upcoming sales. Patron Nabarun Dutta emphasizes the importance of diyas in preserving cultural traditions, despite the availability of modern lighting alternatives, underscoring support for local potters.

In other news, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared vibrant scenes from Lakshmi Puja at Bijni Lakshmi Mandir on social media. His government also launched initiatives to grant land rights to indigenous people and support aspiring entrepreneurs with financial aid through the Atamnirbhar Asom Abhijan scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

