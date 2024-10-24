Left Menu

EU Unites Against Chinese Wind Competition

Denmark is advocating for a unified EU strategy to address the rise of Chinese firms in the European wind turbine market. Concerns are mounting as Chinese manufacturers gain traction, challenging local companies like Vestas and Siemens Gamesa. The EU plans to investigate subsidies to protect domestic industries.

24-10-2024
In a bid to counter increasing Chinese competition in the European wind market, Denmark's climate and energy minister is calling for a unified EU approach. This initiative precedes a crucial meeting with the EU Commission and industry leaders on Thursday.

Local giants Vestas and Siemens Gamesa currently dominate the wind market, but the rapid rise of Chinese manufacturers is stirring fears of an existential threat within the EU industry. Danish minister Lars Aagaard expressed growing concern over the potential unfair advantage provided to Chinese companies through state aid.

An EU investigation into Chinese wind turbine subsidies is underway, aiming to shield regional firms from low-cost alternatives. The North Sea countries have ambitious wind capacity targets—120 GW by 2030 and 300 GW by 2050—necessitating a collective European response to these competitive pressures.

