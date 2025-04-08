Chinese Manufacturers in Turmoil Amidst U.S. Tariff Hikes

Chinese manufacturers across various sectors are grappling with operational challenges, as U.S. President Donald Trump raises tariffs on Chinese imports to a startling 54%. The move has sent ripples through global markets, with many firms issuing profit warnings and looking to shift production overseas.

Among those affected, eco-friendly tableware seller Fuling and key material supplier Lopal are exploring new international ventures to combat the rising costs. Tianzhen, a flooring product company, faces hurdles with its international supply chain, while others like PXI Auto Components and ZYfire are forced to absorb or negotiate costs with clients.

As Beijing vows retaliation, the trade war intensifies, leaving companies like logistics firm Ningbo Gangzetong struggling to reconcile new tariffs with existing client contracts. The evolving landscape signifies a broader economic confrontation, with long-term implications for global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)