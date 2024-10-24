Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Water Tank Collapse in Bhosari Claims Three Lives

Three labourers lost their lives and seven others were injured in a water tank collapse in Bhosari, Pimpri Chinchwad. The incident, which occurred on a Thursday morning, prompted immediate response from local authorities. Investigations are underway to identify the deceased and hold those responsible accountable.

Pradip Jambhale-Patil, Additional Commissioner, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An early morning tragedy struck the Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad when a section of a water tank unexpectedly collapsed, leading to the deaths of three labourers and injuring seven others. The catastrophic event, happening at around 7 AM, sent shockwaves through the community as emergency teams swiftly responded.

Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale-Patil stated that efforts are underway to ascertain the identities of the deceased labourers, who are believed to have been from outside the state. The PCMC's Fire Brigade and Medical teams efficiently managed the site, handling the casualties and ensuring timely treatment for the injured at nearby hospitals.

A senior official from Pimpri Chinchwad Police confirmed the presence of police at the site for further investigation. Authorities have pledged to undertake a thorough investigation to gather complete details and take action against any parties found guilty of negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

