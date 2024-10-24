Left Menu

Historic Rouse Avenue Court Hearing: Sajjan Kumar Faces Judgment in Anti-Sikh Riots Case

The Rouse Avenue Court concluded final arguments in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. The case concerns the murder of Jaswant Singh and his son. Arguments highlighted police manipulation and classified the riots as genocide, with a verdict expected on November 8.

  • India

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has wrapped up the final arguments in a high-profile case stemming from the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, implicating former Congress Member of Parliament Sajjan Kumar.

The case involves the murders of Jaswant Singh and his son, Tarundeep Singh, in the Saraswati Vihar area on November 1 of that year. Senior advocate H S Phoolka, representing the riots victims, claimed that the police investigations were deliberately mishandled to protect the accused.

In his argument, Phoolka emphasized the extraordinary nature of the riots, describing them as genocide rather than isolated incidents. The defense counsel has been requested to submit judgment documents relied upon, and the court will issue clarifications on November 8.

