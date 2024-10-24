Sterling Surges Amid BoE Monetary Policy Speculations
Sterling gained against the dollar and the euro as British government bond yields rose. The market speculated on the Bank of England's monetary policy following reports of a potential re-evaluation of public finances. Investors await finance minister Rachel Reeves' budget plan, which may impact future fiscal policies.
On Thursday, sterling strengthened against both the dollar and the euro, as an increase in British government bond yields unfolded amid investor speculation on the Bank of England's (BoE) monetary policy trajectory.
The pound experienced a 0.4% increase to $1.29695 against the dollar, rebounding from its previous drop to the lowest levels seen since mid-August. A report from the Guardian suggested changes in public finance assessments could allow for additional capital expenditure, prompting expectations that the BoE may maintain elevated interest rates longer than anticipated.
Market attention is focused on next Wednesday, when finance minister Rachel Reeves is slated to present her budget plan. This upcoming announcement follows her cautionary indication of potential tax increases to address a 22 billion-pound fiscal deficit identified following the Labour Party's rise to power in July.
(With inputs from agencies.)
