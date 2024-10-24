Left Menu

Serentica Global's Ambitious 10 GW Renewable Energy Plan for Andhra Pradesh

Serentica Global, a subsidiary of Vedanta Group, announced plans to develop 10 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity in Andhra Pradesh. The announcement followed a meeting with the state's Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics. The initiative aligns with the state's target of achieving 72 GW of renewable capacity by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:14 IST
Serentica Global, part of the Vedanta Group, plans to establish a renewable energy capacity of 10 gigawatts in Andhra Pradesh, as announced on Thursday.

The project details were unveiled at a meeting in Mumbai with Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, according to a company statement.

The Minister highlighted the state's vision to generate 72 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and expressed that projects of this scale would significantly boost employment for the region's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

