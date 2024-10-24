NIA Arrests Key Associate of Khalistani Terrorist Arsh Dala at Delhi Airport

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) achieved a significant victory in its battle against the Khalistani terror network, arresting Baljeet Singh, a close associate of known terrorist Arshdeep Singh Dala. Singh, who hails from Punjab's Bathinda district, was detained at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport upon his arrival from the United Arab Emirates.

Baljeet Singh, a wanted figure in several cases pertaining to the banned Khalistan Terrorist Force (KTF), had a Look Out Circular and a non-bailable warrant issued against him. His capture is a substantial step forward in dismantling the KTF's operations and addressing the threat posed by Dala and his network.

According to the NIA, Singh was pivotal in planning logistics for KTF, identifying extortion targets, recruiting members, and providing funding for terror activities in India. The NIA continues its investigation into terror financing, target killings, and illegal arms smuggling linked to the KTF's activities.

