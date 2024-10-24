Left Menu

NIA Arrests Key Associate of Khalistani Terrorist Arsh Dala at Delhi Airport

In a major breakthrough, the NIA arrested Baljeet Singh, a close associate of Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala, at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport. Singh, linked to the Khalistan Terrorist Force, was wanted for logistics support, recruitment, and terror funding. His arrest marks significant progress in India's anti-terrorism efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:51 IST
NIA Arrests Key Associate of Khalistani Terrorist Arsh Dala at Delhi Airport
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) achieved a significant victory in its battle against the Khalistani terror network, arresting Baljeet Singh, a close associate of known terrorist Arshdeep Singh Dala. Singh, who hails from Punjab's Bathinda district, was detained at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport upon his arrival from the United Arab Emirates.

Baljeet Singh, a wanted figure in several cases pertaining to the banned Khalistan Terrorist Force (KTF), had a Look Out Circular and a non-bailable warrant issued against him. His capture is a substantial step forward in dismantling the KTF's operations and addressing the threat posed by Dala and his network.

According to the NIA, Singh was pivotal in planning logistics for KTF, identifying extortion targets, recruiting members, and providing funding for terror activities in India. The NIA continues its investigation into terror financing, target killings, and illegal arms smuggling linked to the KTF's activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024