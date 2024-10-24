Shimla's Pristine Air Draws Tourists Amidst Rising Pollution

As pollution engulfs northern India's urban centers, Shimla stands out as a sanctuary of clean air and tranquility, attracting a growing number of tourists.

Environmental experts attribute this to the efforts of the Himachal Pradesh government, which has effectively monitored air quality, ensuring it stays within safe limits.

Shimla now sees an influx of visitors seeking an escape from the smog of cities like Delhi and Chandigarh, boosting the local economy in this pre-winter period with its promise of pristine air and natural beauty.

(With inputs from agencies.)