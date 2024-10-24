Left Menu

Shimla's Pristine Air Draws Tourists Amidst Rising Pollution

As pollution levels rise in northern India, tourists flock to Shimla, drawn by its clean air and scenic views. Efforts by the Himachal Pradesh government to monitor air quality have been successful, making it a sought-after escape for those seeking respite from urban pollution during the pre-winter season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 21:16 IST
Shimla's Pristine Air Draws Tourists Amidst Rising Pollution
Shimla City (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As pollution engulfs northern India's urban centers, Shimla stands out as a sanctuary of clean air and tranquility, attracting a growing number of tourists.

Environmental experts attribute this to the efforts of the Himachal Pradesh government, which has effectively monitored air quality, ensuring it stays within safe limits.

Shimla now sees an influx of visitors seeking an escape from the smog of cities like Delhi and Chandigarh, boosting the local economy in this pre-winter period with its promise of pristine air and natural beauty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024