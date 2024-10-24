Chief Justice Shuns Morning Walks Amid Delhi's Deteriorating Air Quality

In a concerning revelation, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud disclosed that he has ceased his morning walks due to the alarming increase in air pollution levels in New Delhi. Speaking to journalists at the Supreme Court, Chandrachud expressed concerns over air quality after receiving medical advice warning against outdoor activities.

Justice Chandrachud delivered another surprising announcement, stating that journalists are no longer required to possess a law degree to report on Supreme Court proceedings. This policy change was revealed during a pre-Diwali celebration on the Supreme Court premises. He is scheduled to retire on November 10, amidst Delhi's air quality plummeting to 'very poor.' The Commission for Air Quality Management reported an Air Quality Index of 385 on Thursday morning.

Experts highlight that while stubble burning is a pressing issue contributing to Delhi's air pollution, it is accompanied by various other factors exacerbating the crisis. The practice, prevalent amongst farmers due to the short gap between harvests, releases significant smoke emissions considered hazardous to air quality, necessitating a multifaceted approach to address the pollution menace effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)