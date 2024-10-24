Left Menu

Sitharaman Advocates Global Debt Dialogue for Sustainable Development

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the need for enhanced dialogue to address debt obligations, balancing them with vital investments. Speaking at the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable, she highlighted progress in debt restructuring through the Common Framework, particularly for countries like Ghana and Ethiopia. Sitharaman also chaired discussions on disaster-resilient infrastructure, showcasing India's initiatives and collaboration efforts with the global south under its G20 presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-10-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 23:35 IST
Sitharaman Advocates Global Debt Dialogue for Sustainable Development
Sitharaman
  • Country:
  • United States

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday emphasized the importance of enhancing dialogue to assist countries in managing their debt obligations while still investing in crucial areas. Speaking at the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable alongside the World Bank and IMF annual meetings, Sitharaman warned against reliance on contingency financing instruments, citing potential future debt challenges.

The Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable provides a platform for debtor and creditor countries to build understanding on debt sustainability and restructuring. Sitharaman noted significant progress in ongoing restructuring efforts, as seen in Ghana and Ethiopia, under the Common Framework and other processes, fostering more predictable debt treatments.

Apart from her focus on debt, Sitharaman also led the Roundtable on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, advocating for the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle climate challenges. Highlighting India's systemic resilience growth, she pledged India's support to the Global South, including initiatives under India's G20 presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024