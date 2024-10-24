Sitharaman Advocates Global Debt Dialogue for Sustainable Development

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday emphasized the importance of enhancing dialogue to assist countries in managing their debt obligations while still investing in crucial areas. Speaking at the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable alongside the World Bank and IMF annual meetings, Sitharaman warned against reliance on contingency financing instruments, citing potential future debt challenges.

The Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable provides a platform for debtor and creditor countries to build understanding on debt sustainability and restructuring. Sitharaman noted significant progress in ongoing restructuring efforts, as seen in Ghana and Ethiopia, under the Common Framework and other processes, fostering more predictable debt treatments.

Apart from her focus on debt, Sitharaman also led the Roundtable on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, advocating for the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle climate challenges. Highlighting India's systemic resilience growth, she pledged India's support to the Global South, including initiatives under India's G20 presidency.

