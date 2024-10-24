Left Menu

Himachal CM Seeks Boost for Tourism in Delhi Meet

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss state tourism development. The CM sought central support for new tourist destinations and infrastructure. Initiatives include water sports promotion and connectivity improvements via heliports and airport expansion.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi to discuss elevating the state's tourism profile. The meeting covered various state government schemes aimed at enhancing tourism, especially through water sports.

An official release from the Chief Minister's Office stated that Sukhu urged the Government of India's support for developing new tourist destinations and requested help under special central assistance schemes. Plans include a wellness centre at Dehra, an integrated tourism complex at Auhar, and increased focus on Pong Dam and Bhakra Dam for water sports.

The Chief Minister emphasized sustainable development, better infrastructure, and improved connectivity to cater to high-end tourists. Developing heliports and expanding Kangra airport were highlighted as priorities. Additionally, Sukhu requested funds for golf courses, and the Union Minister assured prompt action on iconic tourism projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

