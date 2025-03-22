Left Menu

Revamping Delhi's Infrastructure: PWD Minister Verma Leads the Charge

Minister Parvesh Verma of Delhi's PWD conducted inspections to assess sanitation and drainage projects. He announced a new helpline (1908) for easier complaint registration against the 10-digit version. Verma expressed dissatisfaction over regional development delays and criticized PWD staff. Immediate action on sewer cleaning was mandated.

Delhi Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma spearheaded inspections across several constituencies on Saturday as part of efforts to evaluate and improve sanitation and drainage projects ahead of the summer and monsoon seasons.

Introduced to aid the public's grievance redressal process, Verma announced a new four-digit PWD helpline, 1908. This decision came after recognizing the inconvenience caused by the previous 10-digit number during his first departmental meeting. 'Such a lengthy number was one of the previous government's tactics to deter complaint registrations,' he quipped while expressing satisfaction that the central government approved the alternative.

In his visits to Trinagar and Madipur constituencies alongside local MLAs, Verma emphasized the urgent need for effective urban development and environmental restoration, including ordering immediate sewer cleaning and reviewing ongoing efforts at the Sahibi River and Najafgarh Drain. Critiquing PWD officials for inefficiency, he suspended a senior officer for inadequate work near Akshardham temple, signaling a push for accountability within the department.

