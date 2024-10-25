Left Menu

Cryptocurrency Executive Freed in Nigeria Amid Diplomatic Moves

Tigran Gambaryan, Binance's financial crime compliance head, has been released from Nigerian custody after eight months. Held on money laundering charges, his release came on health and diplomatic grounds. Gambaryan, who was arrested alongside a colleague in February, was accused of laundering $35 million via Binance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-10-2024 00:49 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 00:49 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A senior executive from the cryptocurrency world, Tigran Gambaryan, has been released by Nigerian authorities after being detained for eight months on allegations of money laundering. Officials cited health concerns and diplomatic reasons for terminating the trial.

Gambaryan, who serves as Binance's head of financial crime compliance, was taken into custody during a business trip to Nigeria. He faced accusations alongside Nadeem Anjarwalla, his colleague, who managed to flee detention and remains missing.

The decision to drop the case against Gambaryan came as Nigeria's crypto economy faces scrutiny over unsubstantiated claims of the platform being used for money laundering and terrorism financing. Despite the charges being dropped, Binance continues to face legal challenges over alleged tax evasion and licensing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024