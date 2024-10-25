Wall Street Braces for Pivotal Week Amid Mixed Earnings and Economic Signals
U.S. stock index futures rose slightly on Friday after a dip in Treasury yields, with mixed earnings reports and economic signals creating investor caution. Key movements include Apple shares dipping after China sales data, Capri Holdings plummeting post-merger halt, and Centene's profit beat driving gains.
U.S. stock index futures registered slight gains on Friday, buoyed by a drop in Treasury yields, yet investor caution prevailed with major indexes poised for weekly losses. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note retreated to 4.198%, offering brief respite amid a backdrop of rising financial pressures.
In premarket trading, Tesla shares saw a 1.7% dip following an impressive 22% rally earlier, driven by the electric vehicle company's optimistic sales forecast. This earlier surge had previously bolstered the Nasdaq and prompted the S&P 500's first advance for the week.
Earnings from leading companies such as Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft are expected next week, alongside crucial economic data releases, further shaping investor outlook amid persistent uncertainties surrounding the U.S. presidential election and potential interest rate adjustments by the Federal Reserve.
