Left Menu

IndusInd Bank Shares Plummet by 19%

IndusInd Bank shares fell 19%, losing Rs 18,489.39 crore in market valuation, after a 40% drop in net profit to Rs 1,331 crore for Q3 2024. Income rose to Rs 14,871 crore, but asset quality worsened. The BSE Sensex and Nifty also saw declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:21 IST
IndusInd Bank Shares Plummet by 19%
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic market movement on Friday, shares of IndusInd Bank plunged by 19%, translating to a significant Rs 18,489.39 crore loss in market capitalization, following the announcement of a 40% decline in net profit to Rs 1,331 crore for the quarter ending September 2024.

The BSE witnessed IndusInd's stock plummet by 18.56%, closing at Rs 1,041.55, after reaching a 52-week low of Rs 1,025.30. Similarly, on the NSE, the share fell 18.98%, touching an intraday low of Rs 1,025.50. The lender's asset quality also took a hit, with gross non-performing assets rising to 2.11%.

In a broader market context, the Sensex dropped by 662.87 points, and Nifty decreased by 218.60 points. The bank's quarterly income did see an upward trend to Rs 14,871 crore, but with a concerning increase in net NPAs to 0.64% compared to the previous year's 0.57%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024