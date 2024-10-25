Manohar Lal Advocates Sustainable Power Solutions for Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, conducted a comprehensive review of the power sector in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands at Sri Vijaya Puram on Friday, joined by the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory, D K Joshi.

Senior officials, including representatives from the Union Territory administration, the Ministry of Power, and Power Sector Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), participated. The Ministry of Power presented an overview of the current power situation, spotlighting the availability, generation, and the demand-supply gap. The challenges and potential solutions were also discussed.

The Ministry's officials showcased projects for grid interconnection and distribution infrastructure enhancements sanctioned under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme. These initiatives aim to bolster power quality and availability across the islands. Additionally, the dialogue highlighted the energy mix issues and renewable energy prospects.

In his remarks, Manohar Lal underscored the necessity of shifting away from diesel towards renewable energy, particularly wind, to reduce energy costs. He also suggested exploring ethanol-based power generation, boosting Electric Vehicle infrastructure, and addressing the financial health of the power department.

The Minister urged swift implementation of RDSS-sanctioned projects and reform execution to enhance the department's viability and make the territory self-reliant in energy. He assured continuous support from the Indian government for the UT's power sector development.

(With inputs from agencies.)