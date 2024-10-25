Left Menu

Thermax Expands Footprint with Buildtech Acquisition

Thermax has announced its acquisition of Buildtech Products India for around Rs 72 crore, strengthening its presence in the construction chemicals market. Buildtech, established in 1995, specializes in products for infrastructure projects. This move aligns with Thermax's strategy to contribute to India's infrastructure growth and evolving industry needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:13 IST
Thermax Expands Footprint with Buildtech Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thermax has announced a significant move in the construction chemicals sector by acquiring Buildtech Products India. This acquisition, valued at approximately Rs 72 crore, marks a strategic expansion for the energy and environment solutions provider.

Buildtech, a company established in 1995, specializes in manufacturing critical materials like admixtures and accelerators, crucial for tunnel, infrastructure, and railway projects. The acquisition is set to bolster Thermax's offerings in this niche market.

With India's construction chemicals market projected to grow from USD 3.76 billion to USD 5.17 billion by 2030, Thermax's acquisition aligns with its commitment to infrastructure development. The acquisition, as stated by Thermax's MD & CEO Ashish Bhandari, reinforces the company's dedication to delivering advanced solutions that cater to the industry's evolving demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024