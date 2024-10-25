Thermax Expands Footprint with Buildtech Acquisition

Thermax has announced a significant move in the construction chemicals sector by acquiring Buildtech Products India. This acquisition, valued at approximately Rs 72 crore, marks a strategic expansion for the energy and environment solutions provider.

Buildtech, a company established in 1995, specializes in manufacturing critical materials like admixtures and accelerators, crucial for tunnel, infrastructure, and railway projects. The acquisition is set to bolster Thermax's offerings in this niche market.

With India's construction chemicals market projected to grow from USD 3.76 billion to USD 5.17 billion by 2030, Thermax's acquisition aligns with its commitment to infrastructure development. The acquisition, as stated by Thermax's MD & CEO Ashish Bhandari, reinforces the company's dedication to delivering advanced solutions that cater to the industry's evolving demands.

