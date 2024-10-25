Thermax Expands Footprint with Buildtech Acquisition
Thermax has announced its acquisition of Buildtech Products India for around Rs 72 crore, strengthening its presence in the construction chemicals market. Buildtech, established in 1995, specializes in products for infrastructure projects. This move aligns with Thermax's strategy to contribute to India's infrastructure growth and evolving industry needs.
Thermax has announced a significant move in the construction chemicals sector by acquiring Buildtech Products India. This acquisition, valued at approximately Rs 72 crore, marks a strategic expansion for the energy and environment solutions provider.
Buildtech, a company established in 1995, specializes in manufacturing critical materials like admixtures and accelerators, crucial for tunnel, infrastructure, and railway projects. The acquisition is set to bolster Thermax's offerings in this niche market.
With India's construction chemicals market projected to grow from USD 3.76 billion to USD 5.17 billion by 2030, Thermax's acquisition aligns with its commitment to infrastructure development. The acquisition, as stated by Thermax's MD & CEO Ashish Bhandari, reinforces the company's dedication to delivering advanced solutions that cater to the industry's evolving demands.
