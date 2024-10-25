Left Menu

Wall Street Gains as Treasury Yields Ease

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday due to easing Treasury yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 103.2 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also showed modest increases. Investors anticipate quarterly results from major companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:06 IST
Wall Street's major indexes experienced an uplift during Friday's opening bell, primarily driven by the easing of Treasury yields. This positive momentum reflects investor anticipation for the upcoming quarterly results from major corporations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average marked an increase of 103.2 points, or 0.24%, pushing it to 42,477.51. Concurrently, the S&P 500 made gains of 16.9 points, or 0.29%, reaching 5,826.75.

The Nasdaq Composite wasn't left behind; it ascended by 97.1 points, or 0.53%, setting its opening level at 18,512.577. Investors are keenly eyeing the potential impact of corporate earnings on the market.

