EKI Energy Bounces Back with Profit Amid Carbon Market Volatility
EKI Energy Services reported a net profit of Rs 4.22 crore for the September quarter, a significant recovery from a loss of Rs 43.47 crore in the same period last year. Despite rising expenses, the company remains strategically positioned to capitalize on growing global demand for carbon credits.
EKI Energy Services announced a net profit of Rs 4.22 crore for the September quarter, marking a major turnaround from a Rs 43.47 crore loss in the same period last fiscal year, according to company filings.
The company's total income increased dramatically to Rs 149.09 crore, compared to Rs 79.79 crore a year earlier, while expenses also rose to Rs 144 crore from Rs 123.19 crore.
Chairman Manish Dabkara expressed confidence in navigating the volatile carbon markets, emphasizing EKI's focus on innovation, strategic alliances, and the consistent demand for high-quality carbon credits driven by global carbon neutrality commitments.
