EKI Energy Bounces Back with Profit Amid Carbon Market Volatility

EKI Energy Services announced a net profit of Rs 4.22 crore for the September quarter, marking a major turnaround from a Rs 43.47 crore loss in the same period last fiscal year, according to company filings.

The company's total income increased dramatically to Rs 149.09 crore, compared to Rs 79.79 crore a year earlier, while expenses also rose to Rs 144 crore from Rs 123.19 crore.

Chairman Manish Dabkara expressed confidence in navigating the volatile carbon markets, emphasizing EKI's focus on innovation, strategic alliances, and the consistent demand for high-quality carbon credits driven by global carbon neutrality commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)