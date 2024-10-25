Left Menu

EKI Energy Bounces Back with Profit Amid Carbon Market Volatility

EKI Energy Services reported a net profit of Rs 4.22 crore for the September quarter, a significant recovery from a loss of Rs 43.47 crore in the same period last year. Despite rising expenses, the company remains strategically positioned to capitalize on growing global demand for carbon credits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:19 IST
EKI Energy Bounces Back with Profit Amid Carbon Market Volatility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

EKI Energy Services announced a net profit of Rs 4.22 crore for the September quarter, marking a major turnaround from a Rs 43.47 crore loss in the same period last fiscal year, according to company filings.

The company's total income increased dramatically to Rs 149.09 crore, compared to Rs 79.79 crore a year earlier, while expenses also rose to Rs 144 crore from Rs 123.19 crore.

Chairman Manish Dabkara expressed confidence in navigating the volatile carbon markets, emphasizing EKI's focus on innovation, strategic alliances, and the consistent demand for high-quality carbon credits driven by global carbon neutrality commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024