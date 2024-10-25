Left Menu

Reviving Three Mile Island: The Journey to Restart a Nuclear Legacy

Constellation Energy seeks to restore and relicense its Three Mile Island nuclear power plant. Following a significant deal with Microsoft, plans to restart the Unit 1 reactor are underway, amidst environmental and safety concerns. This ambitious project involves substantial investment and is slated for completion by 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:32 IST
Constellation Energy is embarking on a groundbreaking endeavor to restore its Three Mile Island nuclear power plant's operational status. The move comes after a pivotal meeting with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, marking the beginning of efforts to rejuvenate the storied site.

A groundbreaking 20-year power purchase agreement with Microsoft has paved the way for the potential restart of the Unit 1 reactor, closed in 2019 for economic reasons. The project's success hinges on extensive testing completed this year, indicating feasibility on both physical and financial fronts.

With an estimated cost of $1.6 billion, the initiative aims for a 2028 completion, promising significant local employment. However, it faces challenges from activists and stringent environmental permitting processes under the National Environmental Policy Act.

