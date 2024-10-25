Mumbai Police Seize Rs 30 Lakh Cash Amid Maharashtra Election Scrutiny

Amid heightened preparations for Maharashtra's Assembly elections, Mumbai Police have seized Rs 30 lakh from a vehicle, resulting in the detention of two individuals. The cash recovery coincided with the enforcement of the model code of conduct, prompting authorities to inform the Income Tax department.

Under election regulations, individuals carrying over Rs 50,000 must provide valid documentation. Both the ruling Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi are engaged in intense talks to address seat-sharing disputes. The BJP, a key player in the Mahayuti alliance, collaborates with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Maharashtra will conduct its Assembly elections for 288 constituencies on November 20, with results expected on November 23. Notably, in the 2019 elections, BJP secured 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44. A strategic meeting took place in Delhi, featuring prominent leaders like Home Minister Amit Shah, further shaping the electoral landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)