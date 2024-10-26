Left Menu

Tragedy in Dnipro: Russian Missile Strikes Claim Lives

A Russian missile attack struck the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuring at least nine others, including children. The attack damaged residential structures and a medical facility, with emergency services engaged in rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 03:40 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 03:40 IST
Tragedy in Dnipro: Russian Missile Strikes Claim Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A violent missile attack by Russia has devastated the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine, leaving three dead and injuring at least nine individuals, according to regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

Lysak, in his statement on the Telegram messaging app, revealed that the injured include an eight-year-old girl and a teenage boy. The attack saw multiple missiles strike different locations throughout the city.

Among the destruction, a two-storey building was partially demolished, and it's feared an individual may still be trapped under the rubble. A medical facility and four apartment complexes also sustained significant damage, as shown in images depicting distraught residents and rescue teams at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024