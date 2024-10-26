Tragedy in Dnipro: Russian Missile Strikes Claim Lives

A violent missile attack by Russia has devastated the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine, leaving three dead and injuring at least nine individuals, according to regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

Lysak, in his statement on the Telegram messaging app, revealed that the injured include an eight-year-old girl and a teenage boy. The attack saw multiple missiles strike different locations throughout the city.

Among the destruction, a two-storey building was partially demolished, and it's feared an individual may still be trapped under the rubble. A medical facility and four apartment complexes also sustained significant damage, as shown in images depicting distraught residents and rescue teams at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)