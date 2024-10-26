Left Menu

Global Economy Poised for Soft Landing, Says India's Finance Minister

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces that a 'soft landing' of the global economy is increasingly likely. Despite coordinated actions between countries, economies are not significantly picking up yet. Sitharaman highlights challenges such as fiscal deficits and uneven demand recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2024 06:09 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 06:09 IST
Global Economy Poised for Soft Landing, Says India's Finance Minister
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed optimism about a potential 'soft landing' for the global economy, despite recent stresses. She attributed this possibility to coordinated efforts between countries and financial institutions.

However, Sitharaman warned that while economies aren't declining further, they aren't gaining momentum either. She noted that demand in advanced economies remains subdued, affecting global trade recovery.

Highlighting fiscal challenges, she acknowledged that many countries have borrowed heavily during COVID-19. Sitharaman expressed confidence in India's growth but posed questions regarding global investment reluctance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024